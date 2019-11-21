A still from the song (Image Courtesy: YouTube)
A still from the song (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

'Main Janta Hoon' highlights budding love between Emraan, Vedhika

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:53 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Emraan Hashmi dropped the second song from 'The Body' and it portrays the sweet chemistry and growing romance between him and of his leading lady Vedhika.
Titled as 'Main Janta Hoon', the song is soulful and an ode to the refreshing chemistry between two.
Crooned by Jubin Nautiyal, the song is composed and penned by Shamir Tandon Sameer Anjaan respectively.
The first track from the flick, 'Aaina' is also a romantic track which was crooned by Arko, Tulsi Kumar, and Neha Kakkar.
In the film, Emraan is essaying the role of a visiting professor and a director at his wife's laboratory. The film also stars Rishi Kapoor in the role of an investigating officer.
While Vedhika will probably be seen as his girlfriend in the film, Sobhita Dhulipala is playing the character of Emraan's wife, Maya.
The mystery thriller is helmed by director Jeethu Joseph who is making his directorial debut in Bollywood with the film.
Last year, in July, the team completed filming after shooting for over 45 days in various parts of Mumbai and Mauritius. It is jointly produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

The film is set to open in theatres on December 13 this year. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:11 IST

It's a wrap! 'Dostana 2's Punjab schedule comes to end

New Delhi (India), Nov 21 (ANI): The Punjab schedule of Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Dostana 2' has finally ended after some major and long night shoots in Patiala.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:07 IST

IFFI 2019: Indian Panorama opens with screening of 'Hellaro' and 'Nooreh'

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The 50th International Film Festival of India, 2019 began in Goa on Wednesday with a big bang. After the opening ceremony, the Indian Panorama section was inaugurated at INOX here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:20 IST

The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, Flume to headline...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Asia's largest music festival - Sunburn - is back and this time it is even bigger with a huge line-up of international DJs headlining the event.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:33 IST

Rani to present message of 'Mardaani 2' during India-Bangladesh...

New Delhi (India), Nov 21 (ANI): Rani Mukerji is returning as "unstoppable" inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy in her upcoming film 'Mardaani 2' and to take forward the hard-hitting message of the movie, she will be attending the day-night Test between India and Bangladesh on Friday at Kolkata's iconic Ede

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:01 IST

'The Body' won't let you sleep: Emraan Hashmi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): With a number of thrillers in his past credits, Emraan Hashmi is back with yet another mystery drama 'The Body', but this time he believes the film's gripping plot won't let the audience sleep.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:58 IST

'Dil Dhadakne Do' cast savours 'unforgettable makhan, aloo...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21(ANI): Looks like Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra ditched the strict healthy diet for the "unforgettable" aloo parathas and butter, as they joined former athlete Milkha Singh to celebrate his 90th birthday!

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:55 IST

Being sisters, we wanted to do something together: Priyanka on...

New Delhi (India), Nov 21 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra who has lent her voice along with her "baby sister" Parineeti for Disney's upcoming animated adventure film 'Frozen 2' spoke about how she always wanted to work with her and how this opportunity proved to be a bonus for her.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:35 IST

Amitabh Bachchan feels ' honoured' on completing his Bollywood...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday inaugurated Dada Saheb Phalke Award retrospective at the International Film Festival of India and exuded joy on turning 50 in the industry at a time when the festival is also in its golden jubilee edition.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:32 IST

Shahid Kapoor gives sneak-peak of practice session for 'Jersey'

New Delhi (India), Nov 21 (ANI): Bollywood's handsome hunk Shahid Kapoor, who has started preparing for his upcoming Hindi remake of Telugu film 'Jersey,' shared a video on social media while learning the intricacies of cricket.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 12:57 IST

SRK sends 'love' to acid attack survivor Anupama on her marriage

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): While he enjoys immense popularity as the king of hearts, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly a true gentleman who leaves no efforts in making someone's day!

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 11:49 IST

Bhumi Pednekar reveals how she drew inspiration from Karisma Kapoor

New Delhi (India), Nov 21 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar has revealed that she was inspired by Karisma Kapoor's outstanding performance in 'Biwi No 1' and revealed how the star inspired her for her part in the upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh.'

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 11:28 IST

Halle Berry updates fans after injury on sets of 'Bruised'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 21 (ANI): Actor Halle Berry, who recently got injured during a shoot, updated fans about her condition via social media.

Read More
iocl