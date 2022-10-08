Maja Ma encourages people to not be judgmental: Madhuri Dixit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene is winning hearts with her performance in 'Maja Ma'.

The film's narrative begins with a series of innocuous events that eventually lead up to the key protagonist, Pallavi Patel, played by Madhuri, unintentionally coming out of the closet, challenging societal norms and inadvertently jeopardizing her son's upcoming engagement. Even as her reality places her at crossroads with her family and puts all the relationships she had nurtured over the years with so much love and care in jeopardy, we see her stay strong to her convictions and true to herself and her own identity.



Excited about the response that the movie has been receiving, Madhuri said, "Maja Ma proves that the era of boxing people and characters is over. Pallavi's sexual orientation is just one of the many facets of her identity. She is much more than that - a brilliant dancer, a doting mother, a friend and above all, a human being who can inspire others around her. The storyline depicts a journey of evolution and Pallavi's character showcases that journey with a myriad of emotions and feelings - ranging from confusion, fear, to acceptance and courage to accept one's own true identity. This movie is about love, family and acceptance, but all of it is said without being preachy. In a way, Maja Ma encourages people to not be judgmental and embrace others for who they are."



Produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra; directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja. The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chadha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat. (ANI)

