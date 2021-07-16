'Make more films like this': Shah Rukh Khan reviews Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofan'

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar's sports drama had released on Friday and since its release, the film is being showered with brilliant reviews from celebrities and critics. Here is one movie recommendation that can surely convince you to watch the film.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle to laud the star cast: Farhan, Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur and the director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for the masterpiece they have created for the audience.

"Wish my friends Farhan Akhtar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra the best for their labour of love. I had the privilege to see it a few days back. Extremely fine performances by Paresh Rawal (wow!), Mohan Aghase, Mrunal Thakur, Hussain Dalal. My review: we shld all try & make more films like Toofaan," SRK tweeted.





The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani (Excel Entertainment), Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra (ROMP Pictures), and Farhan.

'Toofaan' which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories, marks the second collaboration of Farhan with Rakeysh after the massive success of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', the biopic based on the late Indian athlete Milkha Singh.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe, and Darshan Kumaar.

In the movie, Farhan portrays the role of a national-level boxing player. The movie has been shot across Mumbai at real locations like the Dongri slums and the Gateway of India. (ANI)

