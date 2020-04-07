Make the most of these moments: Anushka Sharma shares heartwarming picture with family

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Sharing a heart-warming picture, caught in the middle of a monopoly game with husband Virat and family, actor Anushka Sharma poured her heart out in a social media post on Tuesday about using this lockdown time to form deeper bonds with family.

The 31-year-old star took to Instagram on Tuesday and said: "It's from our primary caregivers - the family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms the initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us."

The actor also threw light on the current situation of the world which is filled with 'uncertainty.'

"In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I'm sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families," she wrote in the post.

The 'Sui Dhaaga' actor also urged her followers to stay indoors to "take care of everyone precious" in our lives.

Seeing silver-lining in the current lockdown period, she further wrote: "also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear misunderstandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow."

"We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened," the 'PK' actor further wrote.

Concluding the post on a lighter note, she wrote: "P.S.: It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??"

Sharma along with her cricketer husband earlier pledged to donate to the PM-CARES Fund to help the government combat COVID-19.

India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases, while 325 cases have been cured or discharged. The total number of deaths at the present is 114. (ANI)

