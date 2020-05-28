Make the younger generation hear this song again n again: Salman Khan on his song 'Bhai Bhai'

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Days after dropping his song - Bhai Bhai - on brotherhood and communal harmony, megastar Salman Khan on Wednesday urged his fans to make younger generations listen to the song more and more.

The 'Sultan' actor took to Instagram to share a poster of the song and to thank fans for showering love on his song.

"Thank u for the response on bhai bhai, please make the younger generation hear this song again n again, your younger siblings, your kids etc .thank u 1s again, may God be vit u n protect u . #BhaiBhai," he wrote in the caption.

Khan treated his fans with the song on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The song titled 'Bhai Bhai' celebrates the spirit of brotherhood and unity. The song has been shot with minimal crew and resources at Salman's farmhouse in Panvel.

The three-minute-fifty-four second song communicates a significant message and evokes the right emotions of love and compassion between people belonging to different religions. The song spreads the message of brotherhood and unity.

This is the third song that Salman has released amidst the lockdown after 'Pyar Karona' and 'Tere Bina'. Crooned by Salman himself, the song is sure to set the right mood on this auspicious occasion. (ANI)

