"Make your own band..." Kareena Kapoor shares adorable pictures of birthday boy Taimur

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur turned 6 on Tuesday. To mark the special occasion, proud mommy Kareena Kapoor shared a special message for his son Tim.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena dropped cute pictures of birthday boy along with a long note.

Sharing the cute pictures of Tim, she wrote a sweet message, "Tim,can you see the ends of the earth?Cause that's how much I love you. Keep dreaming my child,chasing sunsets and searching... And ofcourse jumping on our bed making your own music,strumming your air guitar...

And when you make your own band...you know who is going to be cheering the loudest? Happy Birthday Son...#My Tim Tim#Mera beta#Happy birthday Tim."

In the first picture, Taimur was seen looking at the sea and witnessing the beautiful sunset.

In the next image, he was seen singing on a bed while holding a pretended a mic. Taimur was seen donning a blue-white night suit. He stood on a bed wearing a blue and white night suit.

In the last photo, he was seen strumming an air guitar.

As soon as the photos were uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section to pour in their wishes.

Actor Sonam Kapoor also wished the little one. She wrote, "Happy happy birthday Tim."

Further extending the birthday greetings Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor posted a cute picture with the birthday boy along with a caption, "Happy birthday to our jaan Tim Tim. Big boy now."



In the picture, Karisma was seen posing with Tim by holding him from behind while Taimur was busy enjoying his ice-cream.

Soha Ali Khan shared a video featuring family moments, playtime and vacations along with a caption, "We are only a few months apart and there have been times when the ball has been in your possession and times when I have had the upper hand! I hope we continue to always learn from each other as we walk together through this crazy adventure called life - happy birthday Tim bhai. Lots of 'lav' Inni."



Soha shared some throwback monochrome picture on Insta story featuring Kareena, Saif and childhood picture of Taimur.



Saif's sister Saba Pataudi also took to Insta and showered his love and wishes for his nephew.

In the pictures, Taimur was seen playing guitar, which seems to be his passion.

My little Maestro. Happy Birthday TimTim. Wishing you life's best ! So proud of you my champ ...you're warm kind n full of talent. Keep shining... you're going to be a good man someday....

Mahsha'Allah," she captioned the post.



Kareena's close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar dropped a sweet wish for her son.

Sharing the picture featuring his kids-Yash and Roohi with Taimur.

In the picture, Yash was seen hugging Tim.



"Happy happy birthday Tim! Yash and Roohi can't wait to celebrate with you," he captioned the picture.

Kareena and Saif have been married for almost 10 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot.

In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, talking about Kareena, on the work front, she will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion Of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film. (ANI)