'Make your year count': Malaika Arora sends out New Year wish

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Wishing her fans a happy Sunday, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora treated fans to a glamorous sun-kissed picture as she sends out wishes for the new year.

The 47-year-old star hopped on to Instagram and shared a stunning pool picture.

Clad in a black designer bikini, the mother-of-one flaunts her no make-up look as she ties her hair in a top bun.

Penning down warm wish to fans on the new year, Arora wrote, "Smile, be happy n make your year count .... make 2021 glorious .... happy Sunday."







With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than two lakh fans liked it within an hour of being posted.



Scores of fans also chimed into the comments section and sent new year wishes, and left red heart and fire emoticons.



Of late, Arora has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.



Earlier, Malaika Arora was seen enjoying a refreshing session in the swimming pool as she bid adieu to 2020. (ANI)