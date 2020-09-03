Makers announce sequel to Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz'

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): After the massive success of Vidyut Jammwal's action-thriller 'Khuda Haafiz,' makers have confirmed a sequel to the film.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the update and also shared that the film will star Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in lead roles.

"IT'S OFFICIAL... Team #KhudaHaafiz - producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, director Faruk Kabir and lead actors #VidyutJammwal and #ShivaleekaOberoi - join hands for #KhudaHaafizChapterII," he tweeted.

The action thriller has been lauded by fans, critics, and several Bollywood celebrities including Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta.

Written and directed by Faruk Kabir and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, the movie features Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in lead roles.

'Khuda Haafiz' also features Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra and Shiv Pandit in supporting roles. The movie was released on August 14 on Hotstar VIP. (ANI)

