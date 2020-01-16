Makers of 'Jawaani Jaaneman' drop ultimate party number 'Gallan Kardi'

ANI |

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): After dropping the trailer of 2020, makers of comedy film 'Jawaani Jaaneman' launched the ultimate party song of season 'Gallan Kardi' on Wednesday.

The foot-tapping number which is the revamped version of Punjabi classic 'Jeene Mera Dil Lutteya' by Punjabi pop-singer Jazzy B stars all central characters of the film including Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and newbie Alaya F.

While the song starts with Alaya raising the heat, it gets interesting with Saif Ali Khan's dance moves as he pulls off the perfect Casanova. Tabu is also seen grooving in the video of the music track.

The song also features the original creator of the song Jazzy B in the video which brings back all the 'oh-ho' memories associated with the song.

Besides Jazzy B, female lines in the remake version are sung by Jyotica Tangri and the song is composed by music composers Prem and Hardeep.

'Jawaani Jaaneman' is being produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.

The light-hearted romantic movie will hit the theatres this year on January 31. (ANI)