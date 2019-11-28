A still from the song. (Picture Courtesy: Youtube)
A still from the song. (Picture Courtesy: Youtube)

Makers of 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' drop soulful track 'Dilbara' today

ANI | Updated: Nov 27, 2019 18:55 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): After making you groove by the party number 'Dheeme Dheeme', the makers of the upcoming comedy-drama 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' dropped the soulful song 'Dilbara' on Wednesday.
Bhumi Pednekar, who is playing the role of Kartik Aaryan's wife in the flick shared the song on his twitter handle and captioned the video as, "Ab aayegi #ChintuTyagi ji ko meri yaad, jab nahi rahungi main unke aas paas! #Dilbara, song out now."


The two-minute-thirty-one second song is a melodious song which is filmed on the 'Pati and Patni' Karthik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The video of the song essays Kartik's character in a melancholy state, reminiscing his days with wife Bhumi as they are shown torn apart. It shows the pain of a loved one leaving beautifully. The song is a romantic track that is sure to listen on the loop.
'Dilbara' is penned by Navi Ferozpurwala, sung and composed by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur.
The film's trailer featured Chintu Tyagi, played by Kartik, narrating a tale of how his father made him study, work and then get married - all on the pretext of achieving 'a peaceful life' at every stage.
It further showed how Chintu juggles to maintain a balance between his married life and an extra-marital affair. In all, the trailer is a sure sign that the movie will be a full-time entertainer.
The movie 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is a remake of the 1978 film with the same name and also features Aparshakti Khurrana in a supporting role.
The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar.
'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is slated to release on December 6. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 21:32 IST

Hindu Jangagruti Samiti urges Censor Board to halt 'Dabangg 3'...

New Delhi (India), Nov 27 (ANI): The Maharashtra and Chattisgarh branch of Hindu Janjagruti Samiti has raised concerns over a particular scene in Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Dabangg 3' and has asked the Censor Board to eliminate the sequence as "it hurts religious sentiments".

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 20:28 IST

'Good Newwz': High-octane party number 'Chandigarh Mein' out!

New Delhi (India), Nov 27 (ANI): The first high-octane number 'Chandigarh Mein' from 'Good Newwz' is finally out and it is as stellar as the upcoming film's ensemble cast!

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 19:06 IST

Jessica Biel calm amid Justin Timberlake's drama with co-star...

Washington D C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): It seems that actor and model Jessica Biel does not want to pay heed to any reports about her husband Justin Timberlake who was spotted outing with co-workers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 18:15 IST

Still missed: Abhishek Bachchan remembers grandfather Harivansh...

New Delhi (India), Nov 27 (ANI): "It would have been my grandfather's 112th birthday today," said Abhishek Bachchan while remembering late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 17:25 IST

Elizabeth Banks to direct, star next in 'Invisible Woman'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): American actor Elizabeth Banks has been roped in by Universal Pictures for their upcoming horror film 'Invisible Woman.'

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 15:03 IST

Michael B. Jordan in talks with Warner Bros to play Superman

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): American actor Michael B. Jordan pitched an idea for a new take on 'Superman' to Warner Bros.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 14:42 IST

Scarlett Johansson admits she 'mishandled' transgender casting...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): Actor Scarlett Johansson walked down the memory lane and reflected the hard time she experienced when she was widely criticized for defending her choice to play a transgender character.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 13:45 IST

Scarlet Johanson gets candid on controversial statement on Woodie Allen

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): American actor Scarlet Johansson who has recently received backlash for her controversial statement on the American actor and director Woody Allen, gets candid in an interview.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 13:22 IST

Dove Cameron shares her tattoo stories

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): American actor Dove Cameron discussed in-depth the tattoos she has on her body. She also divulged the reason behind getting inked and the significance every tattoo holds.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 13:08 IST

Cardi B has no plans to cook this Thanksgiving

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): Singer-rapper Cardi B discussed her plans about Thanksgiving and it definitely does not include cooking.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 13:01 IST

Scarlett Johansson says she romanticised marriage with Ryan Reynolds

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): Scarlett Johansson is learning from the mistakes she made in the past after marrying actor Ryan Reynolds.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 12:40 IST

Brad Pitt spends time with Alia Shawkat, source says 'they are friends'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): It seems that Brad Pitt is trying to move on in his life after separation from wife Angelina Jolie.

Read More
iocl