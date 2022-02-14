Makers of 'Radhe Shyam' launch romantic glimpse featuring Prabhas, Pooja Hegde on Valentine's Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): 'Baahubali' fame Prabhas had taken to his social media accounts on Sunday to inform his fans about treating them to something special on Valentine's Day. True to his words, he launched a romantic glimpse of his highly-anticipated movie 'Radhe Shyam', on Monday, that is, on Valentine's Day.

The actor took to his Instagram handle to post about the same. His post read, "Sending my love to you all on this special day with some glimpses from my film, #RadheShyam. Happy Valentine's Day to all!"

The small teaser showed Prabhas in his flirtatious avatar, trying to have a conversation with Pooja's character. One of the major highlights of the glimpse was the scene where Pooja's character asks Prabhas out of curiosity as to why is he still a bachelor and not married.



The 'romantic glimpse' had picturesque visuals with the lead actors in lovely pastel colour palettes, in a foreign location.

Interestingly, the makers had also released a poster of this yesterday. The poster saw Prabhas sporting a pink tee and a smiling Pooja with her hands full of pink colour.



Till now, a few glimpses of Prabhas have been seen, as a mysterious lover boy 'Vikram Aditya'. The glimpses surely intrigued viewers of a unique love story.

'Radhe Shyam' has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 11 2022. (ANI)

