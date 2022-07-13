Makers of Rajkummar Rao's 'HIT: The First Case' drop new song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): The highly anticipated film, 'Hit: The First case' has created a stir amongst the audiences with its suspense-driven trailer. The makers of the film have now dropped a fresh track from the film titled 'Tinka' which encapsulates the feeling of longing and aspirations.



The soulful melody is penned & composed by Manan Bhardwaj. Delivering justice to Manan's composition, Jubin Nautiyal has lent his voice to the song. The track depicts a sense of yearning for life as the protagonist 'Vikram' played by Rajkummar Rao fights against all odds. Jubin's voice adds up to Rajkummar's performance making it sound soothing for the ears. Check a glimpse of the song here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf5tfjFDkl6/

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the upcoming thriller is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 15. According to the makers, the film is a gripping tale of a cop who is on the trail of a missing girl. The producers of this film are Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore. (ANI)

