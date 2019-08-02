'Enni Soni' poster (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Makers of 'Saaho' release love anthem 'Enni Soni'

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:27 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): To make you dive in love, makers of 'Saaho' are here with the film's love anthem 'Enni Soni' featuring none other than Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.
Prior to releasing the track, makers piqued fans' curiosity by sharing a thirty-six-second teaser.
With the tunes that touch your heart, the song is sure to give a visual tour around some majestic locations. And the leading duo with their stunning chemistry will make your heart skip a beat!
Although the film is Shraddha's first collab with Telugu star Prabhas, their connect didn't seem to be new.
The rousing composition and the mellifluous lyrics are penned by Guru Randhawa.
Along with the Hindi version, the song is released in three other versions titled- 'Ye Chota Nuvvuna' in Telugu, 'Mazhaiym Theeyum' in Tamil and 'Ekaantha Thaarame' in Malayalam.
The upcoming film is helmed by Sujeeth and produced by V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati.
Along with Shraddha and Prabhas, also starring in the film are actors Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday.
'Saaho' also marks the 'Ek Villain' actor's debut in the South Indian film industry.
The movie has been shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and out of the country and is slated to hit the theatres on August 30, this year. (ANI)

