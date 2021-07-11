Makers of 'Toofan' drop new song titled 'Star Hai Tu'

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): As actors Farhan Akhtar and Mrinal Thakur gear up for the release of their upcoming sports drama 'Toofaan', the makers of the film on Sunday dropped a new song titled 'Star Hai Tu'.

Farhan took to his Instagram handle and shared the song along with the caption, "Star Hai Tu. Put your dancing shoes on and get ready to groove to #StarHaiTu. Song out now!"



The song is high on energy where viewers can see Farhan and Mrunal dancing with the entire neighbourhood on the streets. It's a celebration song for Farhan's character's success in the film.

'Todun Taak' was the first song from 'Toofaan' which was released on July 2. It traces the protagonist's journey of becoming a boxer. Sharing the song on social media, the actor wrote, "Ek ki nahin, ye un sab ki kahani hai jinhone zindagi mein na rukne ki thaani hain. #TodunTaak song out now."



The forthcoming film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani (Excel Entertainment), Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra (ROMP Pictures), and Farhan.

'Toofaan' which will stream on Amazon Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories starting July 16, 2021, marks the second collaboration of Farhan with Rakeysh after the massive success of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', the biopic based on the late Indian athlete Milkha Singh.

The film helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra also stars Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe, and Darshan Kumaar.

In the film, Farhan will be seen as a national-level boxing player. The movie has been shot across Mumbai at real locations like the Dongri slums and the Gateway of India.

Apart from acting in and producing 'Toofan', Farhan is also bankrolling the movie 'Sharmaji Namkeen'. The film was stalled due to the unfortunate passing of actor Rishi Kapoor. Reportedly Paresh Rawal would replace the late actor in the film. (ANI)

