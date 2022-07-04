Makers of 'Vikram Vedha' issue statement regarding 'misleading' media reports

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Makers of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer action thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' has officially issued a statement regarding a media report that states that the 'Krrish' actor denied shooting the film in Uttar Pradesh.

As per earlier reports, it was stated that the 'Super 30' actor refused to shoot the film in Lucknow, due to which the makers had to increase the film's budget and they created a set of streets of Lucknow in UAE.

Dismissing all the 'misleading' reports, the makers of the action thriller film have now officially issued a statement on their social media account, which reads, "We have been noticing a lot of misleading and totally unsubstantiated reporting on Vikram Vedha shooting locations. We clearly want to state that Vikram Vedha has been shot extensively in India, including Lucknow. A portion of the film was shot in the United Arab Emirates in October-November of 2021 since it was the only location providing the infrastructure for a bio-bubble that accommodated a crew of such scale, also allowing the building of sets in a studio during the preceding months of the shoot. We chose to do that out of health and protocol concerns. Any attempts to twist these set of facts are clearly mischievous and untruthful. Also, we would like to emphatically state that at Reliance Entertainment while we welcome suggestions from creative talent, the production and budgetary decisions are a centralized prerogative".





The story of 'Vikram Vedha' is based on an Indian folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal' which casts Hrithik, Saif and Radhika Apte in the lead roles.

Helmed by director duo Pushkar and Gayathri, the film is an official remake of a 2017 film with the same title, which starred R Madhwan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Makers recently wrapped up filming the action thriller and the film is one of the most anticipated films of the year, which follows the story of a sharp police officer trying to catch a ruthless goon, and is slated to hit the theatres on September 30, 2022. (ANI)

