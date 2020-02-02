Makers share gripping teaser of 'Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship'
ANI | Updated: Feb 02, 2020 18:13 IST
<p>New Delhi [India], Feb 2 (ANI): Ahead of the trailer release of much-anticipated <a href="/search?query=Vicky Kaushal">Vicky Kaushal</a> starrer horror flick 'Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship', the makers shared another terrifying teaser of the film on Sunday.<br /><a href="/search?query=Dharma Movies">Dharma Movies</a> shared the gripping teaser of the horror film in an Instagram post that reads, "Adjust yourself to the darkness...that's what lies ahead. #BhootTrailer OUT TOMORROW!#TheHauntedShip#Bhoot @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @vickykaushal09 @bhumipednekar @bhanu.singh.91 @ShashankKhaitan @somenmishra @zeestudiosofficial @zeemusiccompany."<br />In the enthralling video featuring <a href="/search?query=Vicky Kaushal">Vicky Kaushal</a> where he is seen entering a dark abandoned ship holding a torch in his hand where he comes across a wall with blood-stained hands. Eventually, Vicky is seen pulled away by some hands in the dark by the terrifying teaser of the flick.<br />The trailer for the flick will be released on February 3.<br />'Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship' is a part of the horror franchise that revolves around a ship that lies static on a beach.<br />Produced by <a href="/search?query=Karan Johar">Karan Johar</a>, the horror-thriller flick also features <a href="/search?query=Bhumi Pednekar">Bhumi Pednekar</a> and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles in the film. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on February 21, 2020, and will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan'. (ANI)<br /></p>