Makers share intriguing poster of 'Hungama 2'

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): The makers of the comedy-drama 'Hungama 2' on Monday shared an intriguing poster of the flick featuring the lead actors.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster on Twitter that features Meezaan Jaffrey, Pranitha Subhash, Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

Adarsh's tweet reads," #PareshRawal, #ShilpaShettyKundra, #MeezaanJafri and #PranithaSubhash... New poster of #Hungama2... Directed by Priyadarshan... Produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan R Jain and Armaan Ventures."



'Hungama 2' stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jaffery and South Indian actress Pranitha Subhash in pivotal roles.

Paresh Rawal, whose character was one of the highlights of 'Hungama' reunites with Priyadarshan after seven years. The duo has worked together in comedies like 'Hera Pheri', 'Bhagam Bhaag', and 'Malamaal Weekly'.

'Hungama 2' is slated to hit the theatres on 14 August 2020. (ANI)