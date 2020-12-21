Makers unveil new poster of 'KGF: Chapter 2,' teaser to follow on Jan 8

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Marking the second release anniversary of action-drama 'KGF: Chapter 1,' filmmaker Prashanth Neel on Monday released a new poster of 'KGF: Chapter 2.'

Neel took to Twitter to share the new poster featuring the franchise lead Yash and also shared that the teaser of the much-awaited film will be out on January 8 at 10.18 am.

"A glance into the Empire," he tweeted as he shared the intense new poster of the film.



"It might have taken a year longer for this, but we are coming stronger, bigger & deadlier! #KGFChapter2TeaserOnJan8 at 10:18 AM on @hombalefilms youtube," his tweet further read.

New additions to the cast of the franchise are actors Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj.

Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The upcoming sequel is said to follow the power struggle between Rocky (Yash) and Adheera (Sanjay).

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film will also feature Srinidhi Shetty in a lead role. The first installment of the film was also directed by Neel. (ANI)



