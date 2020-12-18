Makers unveil 'Tera Ishq Satave' song from 'Shakeela'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI): After piquing the interest of fans by dropping intriguing trailer of the Richa Chadha starrer film 'Shakeela' the makers have just released the first song from the film 'Tera Ishq Satave' featuring Chadha in a sensuous and glamorous avatar.

The two minute-eight second song is a soft number that showcased Chadha shaking a leg in glam glittery attires. 'Tera Ishq Satave' is composed by musical duo Meet Bros, and has been crooned by Khushboo Grewal and Meet Bros, the song is penned down by Kumaar. The song is also being released in 5 languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.



Earlier, the makers dropped the trailer shows the story of one of the most hated and loved adult film star that shook the industry in the late 90s and early 2000s. The unlikely tale of a woman driven by circumstances of going from rags to riches to rags, tells the story of the real-life behind the reel personality people.

The trailer showcases immense popularity of the actor, that her films are released in several languages including Sinhalese and Chinese.

Directed by Indrajit Lankesh, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, the movie delve into the life of superstar Shakeela who ruled the Southern film industry for over two decades. (ANI)

