Makrand Deshpande to star in action-drama series 'Shoorveer'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): Versatile actor Makrand Deshpande will be seen leading Disney+ Hotstar action-drama series 'Shoorveer'.

Created by Samar Khan and directed by Kanishk Varma, the fictional series will "depict the story of stealthy operations, intense military training, air combat and intelligence subterfuge and above all of the human relationships between our elite soldiers."

Excited about the project, Kanishk said, "In Shoorveer, versatile actors come together to lend their unique acting blend. Directing this talented cast has been an amazing journey. When you see veterans like Makrand Deshpande and Manish Chaudhary embrace their roles after you shout action, you witness magic before your eyes. Working with Disney+ Hotstar has been an amazing journey and they have given all the support required to put this together.It's been one of the toughest shows but seeing it all come together on screen has been a truly satisfying experience. The highlight of the show remains its aerial combat sequences which have never been seen on Indian screen."







Makrand, too, shared details about the series.

He said, "Shoorveer brings together the best of the army, navy and air force which got me interested in the story. Manish Chaudhary and my character are to make this team the best defence force in India and keep them as our first line of defence . While filming the series it was an amazing journey of learning and unlearning things from all the talented actors."



Manish Chaudhari, Regina Cassandra, Armaan Ralhan, Aadil Khan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta and Shivya Pathani are also a part of the series. (ANI)

