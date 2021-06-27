Malaika Arora calls Arjun Kapoor her 'sunshine'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): On the occasion of Arjun Kapoor's birthday on Saturday, his ladylove Malaika Arora penned an adorable wish for him.

"Happy birthday my sunshine," she wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, she posted a picture of her hugging Arjun.



The loved-up post of Malaika has garnered a lot of likes and comments.

"What a lovely pair," a user commented.

"Nice couple," another one wrote.

Arjun's cousins Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor commented with a string of red heart emojis on the post.

Arjun and Malaika are in a relationship for quite some time now and are often spotted together.

A day ago, Arjun celebrated his birthday eve with his close friends and family members in Mumbai. (ANI)












































