Malaika Arora dazzles in sheer ivory saree

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Bollywood actor Malaika Arora never fails to catch the eyeballs with her amazing looks and this time the actor, on Sunday, shared a series of posts in a embellished sheer ivory saree, setting the social media on fire.

The actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of clicks in which she left people awestruck with her jaw-dropping look.

Malaika donned a sheer ivory saree designed by Dilnaz. She paired her beautiful saree with a matching strappy pearls embellished blouse with a plunging neckline.



Looking like a diva, the actor struck an elegant pose, as she can be seen looking downward by keeping her eyes closed. The image gave a close-up look at Mala's on-bold make-up. She wore shimmery eyes and nude lips for her ethereal ethnic look.



In the second picture, the 48-year-old actor can be seen looking straight into the camera, striking an elegant pose. She accessorized her look with circular pearl earrings by Anaash.





In another picture, the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actor was seen looking away from the lens as she carries a silver textured clutch that increased the chic quotient of her outfit and stunned everyone with her amazing looks in the designer embellished saree.

For hair, she kept it in a low bun with twisted frontal tresses.



Maliaka looked drop-dead-gorgeous as she poses elegantly by leaning back and keeping one hand close to her face and looking down.



The actor also wore matching high heels to finish her look.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that the 'Housefull' actor has left her fans mesmerized by her looks.

Malaika Arora is one of the most talked-about celebrities in B-town. Be it her excellent Yoga asanas, red carpet appearances or posing for the paparazzi on a night out, she can do it all effortlessly. Malaika is also very active on social media, where she gives her fans a glimpse of her daily routine regularly.

As far as her personal life is concerned, Malaika is dating actor Arjun Kapoor. The duo is often spotted by Paparazzi across the town. (ANI)

