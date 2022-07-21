Malaika Arora drops fun singing video with her friends

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Malaika Arora recently treated her fans with a singing video on her social media account.

On Thursday, the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' star took to her Instagram story and shared a fun singing video with her friends.

In the video, Malaika was seen having fun while singing 'Oh Carol' song by Neil Sedaka with her girl gang in Cafe Panama Mumbai. The actor donned a black bralette top that she paired with blue denim shorts. She topped her outfit with a black-red printed jacket.



The actor opted for white boots and a white handheld bag to increase the chic quotient of her outfit.



Sharing the videos, Malaika captioned, "sistersledge in the house."



She also posted a selfie in which she looked stunning. She wore a dewy makeup look and kept her hair in a sleek ponytail to complement her entire look.



Talking about Malaika, she is very active on social media and gives fans a glimpse of her daily routine regularly. Also, the actor recently visited the beautiful destination of Paris, with her beau Arjun Kapoor on the latter's 37th birthday. The couple shared numerous pictures of their romantic vacation on social media, giving out couple goals. Malaika and Arjun both looked so in love in the pictures.

Further, rumours are on the rise that the star couple is ready to tie the knot by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Malaika, after glamorizing the film industry with her sexy moves is all set to become an author. She will soon write her debut book which is going to be all about nutrition. The actor, who also serves as a judge on the reality show 'India's Best Dancer', will be sharing her wellness tips in the book. (ANI)

