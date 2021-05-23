Malaika Arora indulges in weekend thoughts, hopes for 'better tomorrow'

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Addressing the importance of 'hope' in unprecedented times, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has shared some weekend thoughts for fans on social media.

In addition to the rising cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, some coastal states of India have had to deal with the impact of Tauktae which had turned into an extremely severe cyclone. Not only this, the nation has now been dealing with the rising concerns of Mucormycosis or black fungus - which has already been declared as an 'epidemic' by various states.

Urging people to stay 'hopeful' and strong during the grim situation, Malaika took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture doing yoga on the shore along with a long message.



"Remember, 'Hope' is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies. If you go out and make some good things happen, you will fill the world with hope & you will fill yourself with hope. Remember that the struggle we are in today, is developing the strength, we will need for tomorrow," she wrote.



Malaika who often shares inspiration on social media by posting self-love posts reminded her fans that everybody is together in these unprecedented times. The 47-year-old further added a contemplative caption in her message that reads, "Tomorrow will be better. But what if it's not.' I asked. 'Then you say it again tomorrow. Because it might be. You never know, right? At some point, tomorrow will be better.'--Morgan Matson."

In the wake of the surge in coronavirus cases, many Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher have come forward to contribute in order to help people.

Many stars like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar have been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need. (ANI)

