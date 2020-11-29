Malaika Arora: 'Never a dull moment when you are around'

New Delhi (India), November 29 (ANI): Malaika Arora, on Sunday, shared her happy corner with Arjun Kapoor on Instagram describing how cheerful she feels when the actor is around her.

Arora is currently in Dharamshala with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, who has been shooting for his next comedy-thriller 'Bhoot Police' with Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' star recently took to Instagram to post a picture with Arjun, captioning it, "Never a dull moment when ur around ....."



The photo captures both the actors sharing a snuggly moment, embracing each other in a warm hug as they smile away.

Instagram soon went into a meltdown after the picture was posted with users writing adorable comments for the couple.



Kapoor also dropped a comment in reply to his lady and wrote, "I agree..." with a face savouring delicious food emoticon.

Comments followed the Instagram post where the couple's followers could not stop gushing about the image and garnered more than two lakh views within a few minutes of posting. (ANI)

