Malaika Arora poses with Arjun Kapoor at her mom's 70th birthday bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI): Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, on Friday, shared a picture with her beau Arjun Kapoor from her mother Joyce's 70th birthday bash.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared a selfie on her stories and wrote, "Too much hotness to handle."



In the selfie, Malaika could be seen posing with Arjun and designer Vikram Phadnis.

Meanwhile, several other B-town celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Delnaz Daruwala among others marked their presence.



Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public.

Even after all the trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower on each other on social media.

Arjun opened up about the challenges of this relationship in the last season of Koffee with Karan. He said that even his family took time to accept Malaika. The couple has been tight-lipped about their marriage plans so far.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. (ANI)

