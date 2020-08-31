Malaika Arora shares glimpse of scrumptious Onam feast with family after 'over 5 months'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Sunday shared a glimpse of Onam celebrations at home as she had a hearty meal with family 'after over 5 months.'

The 46-year-old fitness enthusiast posted to Instagram a couple of pictures as she sat for a meal with sister Amrita Arora and other family members. The first picture captures the glimpse of the table set with lip-smacking items as Malaika snacks on papad along with sister, while their mom stood aside.

The other snaps show the family relishing on the food in a traditional manner as they have food in clean banana leaves instead of the plates. The other pictures feature the kids binging on the items and a close up of the meals prepared specially for the festival.



Along with the post, Malaika noted, "Our table is set ... and finally after over 5 months we all together at my parents home n on this very auspicious day of Onam... thank u mom @joycearora for this lovely spread. Onam Sadya."

Celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 1 lakh fans liked the post showcasing the tasty recipes and the family feast.

Craving for the delicious recipes, Bipasha Basu commented, "Yummy."

While Sanjay Kapoor said, "That's a lot of food." (along with a tongue out and winking emoji)

Sophie Choudhry also chimed into the comments section and sent wishes on the festival. She noted, "Happy Onam you guys... @joycearora aunty that looks friggin awesome." (along with red heart emojis). (ANI)

