Malaika Arora showcases her 'various stages of lockdown' in collage featuring candid pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): Bollywood Diva Malaika Arora on Tuesday shared a collage featuring her 'various stages of lockdown', showcasing her gorgeous no-makeup candid selfies.

The 46-year-old star put out the collage on Instagram where the flawless beauty is seen donning a no-makeup look. In the pictures, Malaika shows her various moods during the lockdown wherein she gets candid and going goofy as she flaunts her glowing skin and her silky tresses in her house.

Taking to the captions, Malaika wrote, "My various stages of lockdown #stayhomestaysafe #staysane."

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 1 lakh likes from fans and celebrity followers.

Sister Amrita Arora also chimed into the comments section writing, "Awwww cute!"

Lately, the mother of one has been sharing with her fans, the updates on her quarantine activities by posting pictures and videos on her Instagram posts.

Earlier, Malaika Arora shared a no-makeup avatar sporting a kaftan just like her BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan, telling Kareena that she has swapped her gym wear for kaftans amid lockdown.

Following the post, Kareena shared Malaika's photo on her Instagram stories and playfully trolled the diva as she asked her to swap her choice of drink. She posted on her Instagram story, "The only thing you haven't replaced is the juice for wine. Love you Malaika." (ANI)