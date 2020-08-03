Malaika Arora showers love on sister Amrita with heartfelt Raksha Bandhan note

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Actor-dancer Malaika Arora marked Raksha Bandhan by thanking her actor sister Amrita Arora for playing multiple roles in her life including that of a brother.

The 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' star took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself with her sister and complimented it with a long emotional note on sisterhood.

She began the note by defining her bond with Amrita with the classic line "tum hi ho bandhu, sakha tum hi" and then went on to express her feelings for her "baby sister."

"'Tum hi ho bandhu, sakha tum hi'. It's not just a prayer, it's not just a song...it's what defines our boundless relation. You are not just my baby sister...u are my best friend when I need one, an elder sister when I feel like being a child again, a sounding board when I feel like venting and a brother so I never miss having one," she wrote.

"We are everything to each other and words fall short to describe our eternal bond. Happy Rakshabandhan to you! Here's to the multiple roles you play in my life...a sister, a brother, a friend, and many more," she added

The 46-year-old actor then went on to explain the bond of sisterhood that the two star sisters enjoy as she wrote, "Whether it's the sisterhood of undying support or bro code to protect eachother fiercely...we have it all."

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is observed to celebrate the special bond between brothers and sisters. (ANI)

