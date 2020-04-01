Malaika Arora talks about perks of staying at home in new Instagram post

New Delhi [India], Apr 1 (ANI): Sharing her daily schedule of lockdown days, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Wednesday shared a series of pictures and a video on Instagram.

The fashion icon capped the post with a note which highlighted all the perks of staying at home.

Dressed in her comfy casuals, Arora was seen resting on her couch in the video that she posted.

She posted a picture of a plate of sweets made by her and a picture of her group video calls with her best friends in the next one.

In the last picture, the ageless beauty is seen soaking in the sun in her balcony with her pet dog.

"Cook, clean ,workout, staying positive , sleep,some introspection ,family time, repeat .... all the perks of stayin at home.... #stayhome #stayhealthy #staysafe," she captioned the post.



Like many other Bollywood celebrities, Arora too is staying at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,466 active cases and 38 death, while 132 people have been cured, as per the Health Ministry. (ANI)

