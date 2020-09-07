Malaika Arora tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): Malaika Arora on Monday said that she has tested positive for coronavirus and stated that she is feeling fine, is asymptomatic and will be quarantined at home.

"Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine," she said in her Instagram post.



"I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities," she further said.

On Sunday, Malaika's boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had tested positive for COVID-19. The actor issued a statement and said that he is asymptomatic and "will be under home quarantine".

Malaika, requesting people to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, added," I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support."

Her friends from the industry as well as fans sent out messages of a speedy recovery to the actor in the comments section.

Bipasha Basu wrote, "Get well soon. Hugs."

While Susanne Khan noted, "Take the best care n all will of this will pass by soon.. big love n hugs."

"Speedy recover," wrote Kajal Aggarwal. (ANI)

