Malaika swaps gym wear for Kaftan amid lockdown, Kareena asks her to swap juice for wine

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Saturday shared a no-makeup avatar sporting a kaftan just like her BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan, telling Kareena that she has swapped her gym wear for kaftans amid lockdown.

The 46-year-old star put out a post on Instagram where she is seen flaunting the piece of clothing. Along with the post, addressing her BFF Kareena she wrote," Yeah my Bebo, I have swapped my #gym wear for kaftans, blow dry hair for messy hair n make up for no makeup in lockdown ..... @kareenakapoorkhan #kaftantales#stayhomestaysafe #summeressentials..."

Following the post, The 'Jab We Met' star shared Malaika's photo on her Instagram stories and playfully trolled the diva as she asked her to swap her choice of drink. She posted on her Instagram story, "The only thing you haven't replaced is juice for wine. Love you Malaika."

Malaika in response took to her Instagram story and wrote, "More like Garam Pani." (along with 3 laughing with teary eyes emoji)

Meanwhile, Malaika has been spending time at home during the quarantine. She has been quite active on social media amid the quarantine and has been sharing pictures and videos on social media.

Earlier, Malaika, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita and Kareena video called each other and enjoyed a season of 'Four More Shots Please'. Even amid the lockdown, the divas are ensuring they catch up with each other via video calls. (ANI)

