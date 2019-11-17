'Malang': Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani's first look out

New Delhi (India), Nov 16 (ANI): Makers of the film 'Malang' starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani have released a still from the film.

In the first glimpse, the two actors can be seen partying and having fun.

A bare chest Aditya who turned 34-year-old on Saturday can be seen dancing and chilling with a ravishing Disha who looks sensuous in a blue skirt and off-white halter neck top.

Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Aadarsh shared the picture on his Twitter handle.

'Malang' is a revenge drama, helmed by 'Aashiqui 2' director Mohit and produced by Bhushan, Luv Ranjan, Ankur and Jay Shewakramani.

Mohit is reuniting with Bhushan after their film 'Aashiqui 2' staring Aditya and Shraddha Kapoor was a hit.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu in pivotal roles.

The flick is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2020. (ANI)

