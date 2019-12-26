'Malang', 'Chhalaang' get new release dates

New Delhi (India), Dec 26 (ANI): Two films of 2020 - Mohit Suri's 'Malang' and Hansal Mehta's 'Chhalaang' have got new releasing dates.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement by tweeting the new release dates.

Suri's 'Malang' starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani, was earlier scheduled to release on Valentine's Friday which is now preponed by a week.

The flick will now release on February 7, 2020, instead of February 14.

Anil Kapoor's look from the film was earlier released by the actor himself on his birthday on Tuesday.

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha starrer 'Chhalaang' was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on January 31, 2020, but will now release a month later on March 13.

After sharing screen space in Dibakar Banerjee's 2010 film 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha', the duo of Rao and Bharucha is all set to come together again in 'Chhalaang'. (ANI)

