'Malang' records decent weekend growth, mints Rs 25.36 crore

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Aditya Roy Kapoor-starrer revenge-drama 'Malang' has shown good pace as it recorded a decent collection of Rs 25.36 crores over the weekend.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and wrote, "#Malang records decent weekend... Witnesses growth on Day 2 and 3, but jump on Day 3 is missing... Multiplexes improve... Mass circuits fair... Important to maintain the momentum on weekdays... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr, Sun 9.76 cr. Total: Rs 25.36 cr. #India biz."



Taran also shared an account of the weekend collections for Aditya's past outings.

His 2013 movie 'Aashiqui 2' grossed Rs 20.50 crores while his 2014 flick 'Dawat-E-Ishq' minted Rs 13.60 crores. Kapoor's 2016 flick 'Fitoor' grossed Rs 14.11 crores while 2017 flick 'Ok Jaanu' received Rs 13.80 crores.

'Malang' has topped the chart for Aditya with Rs 25.36 crores, making it the highest weekend collection among his solo hits.

Helmed by Mohit Suri, the action-thriller flick features an ensemble star cast including, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. (ANI)

