Malayalam actor Mohanlal expresses grief over the demise of Irrfan Khan

ANI | Updated: Apr 29, 2020 15:09 IST

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Malayalam veteran actor Mohanlal on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of actor Irrfan Khan.
Taking it to Twitter, Mohanlal wrote:" Extremely saddened to hear the loss of Irrfan Khan. May his soul rest in peace #RIPIrrfanKhan"
Irrfan passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer. He was 53.
Irrfan was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium'. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health.
He was regarded as a fine actor by fans and critics alike. He had critically acclaimed films like 'The Lunchbox' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' to his credit. (ANI)

