Mallika Sherawat shares glimpses from her 46th birthday celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 (ANI): Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat, on Sunday midnight dropped a glimpse of her 46th birthday celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, Mallika dropped a boomerang video on her stories which she captioned, " 24th October #BirthdayGirl."



In the video, the 'Murder' actor could be seen holding balloons in her hand and posing in a well-decorated room with birthday cakes kept in front of her and 'Happy Birthday' text written behind the 'Welcome' actor.

Mallika donned a beautiful green gown. She kept her hair open and make-up heavy.

Apart from that, the actor shared a string of pictures from her 46th birthday celebration which she captioned, "Birthday Girl."



Soon after Mallika shared the pictures, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"I wish you a happy birthday, may this day come again and again in your life," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Happiest of birthdays to the forever gorgeous queen Mallika Sherawat."

Meanwhile, Mallika gained a lot of popularity from her role in the film 'Murder'.

Helmed by Anurag Basu and produced y Mahesh Bhatt, the film also starred Emraan Hashmi and Ashmit Patel and was declared a hit at the box office.

Post that, she was seen in superhit films like 'Welcome', 'Double Dhamaal', 'Hisss' and many more.

She was last seen in a comedy drama film 'RK/RKay' along with Rajat Kapoor, Kubra Sait, Ranvir Shorey and Manu Rishi Chadha. Helmed by Rajat Kapoor, the film was released on July 22 this year. (ANI)