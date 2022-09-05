Man arrested for sending death threats to producer Sandeep Singh

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): A 21-year-old person was arrested by Mumbai Police in Bihar, for sending death threat messages to producer Sandeep Singh on Facebook.

The accused has been identified as Krishna Murari, was arrested on Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention that Sandeep Singh registered a case at a local Police Station in Mumbai on July 7 after he received a death threat on Facebook saying that he would be killed just like Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Mumbai police after probing for 2 months in the case have now arrested the person, and he was brought to Mumbai on Sunday by the Amboli Police officials for further proceedings of the case.



The threat read (roughly translated from Hindi), "Don't worry, just like Sidhu Moose Wala was shot, you will be killed in the same way, wait and remember."

Sandeep Singh gathered a lot of headlines during the CBI probe into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case.

Sandeep Singh is an Indian film producer, owner of Legends studios, who is known produce some remarkable films like Priyanka Chopra's 'Mary Kom', Randeep Hooda and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer 'Sarbjit', Vivek Oberoi's biopic drama 'PM Narendra Modi' and Amitabh Bachchan's recently released sports biopic film 'Jhund'.

He recently announced his next big project 'Atal' which is a biopic on former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in association with producer Vinod Bhanushali.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead, hanging from the ceiling fan at his home in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

Earlier, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi while referring to Sushant Singh Rajput death case, raised questions regarding film-maker Sandeep Singh's connections with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



"With whom in the BJP, does the suspect Sandeep Singh have links with? Who is protecting him? BJP is being exposed," Singhvi said while speaking to media persons here.

"Is this the same Sandeep Singh who made 53 calls in the last two and a half months to the BJP office? Who is his mentor? Who will reveal this secret?" he further questioned.



The Congress spokesperson further said: "It is the same Sandeep Singh who made a film on Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the Lok Sabha elections of 2019."

"The then Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis went to release the poster of this film," he added.

Singhvi further said that on March 29, 2018, a case was registered against Sandeep Singh in Mauritius for allegedly molesting a Swiss minor. These things reveal the trick character face of a person close to BJP, he added.

"In 2019, the Gujarat government had signed a contract with Sandeep Singh for Rs 177 crores. At that time, Singh's company was running at a loss of Rs 4 lakhs," Singhvi said.

The Congress spokesperson went on to say that the issue of drugs came up during 2017-18 when the Fadnavis government was in power in Maharashtra.

"Was BJP eager for CBI investigation due to Sandeep Singh?" Singhvi questioned.

Recently, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing a drug case linked with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020, alleged that his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty received multiple deliveries of ganja from other co-accused. (ANI)





