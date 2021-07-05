Mandira Bedi posts pictures of late husband Raj Kaushal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): A few days after the demise of filmmaker Raj Kaushal, his wife and actor Mandira Bedi shared a heartbreaking post in the former's memory.

Taking to Instagram, Mandira posted a string of images, wherein she can be seen happily posing with her late husband.



Mandira captioned the post with a broken red heart emoji. Several social media users reacted to the post.

"Love and prayers for you and your family," dancer and actor Mohan Shakti commented.



"Big big hug," actor Gul Panag wrote.

Raj Kaushal, who had directed films like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ke Laddoo', died on June 30 after suffering a heart attack.

Before posting pictures of Raj Kaushal, Mandira deleted her profile icon on Instagram and replaced it with a black screen.



For the unversed, Mandira and Raj Kaushal had tied the knot in 1999 and have a son named Vir. In 2020, the two had even adopted a 4-year-old girl and named her Tara. (ANI)

