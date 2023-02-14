Mandira Bedi remembers her late husband Raj Kaushal on 24th marriage anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): For others, it's Valentine's Day. For Mandira Bedi, it's her marriage anniversary. The actor remembered her late husband Raj Kaushal on this occasion.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Mandira posted a short reel video wishing her late husband a happy anniversary. Mandira wrote in the caption, "Would have been 24 years today...." The video features all the lovely moments that Mandira shared with Raj.

instagram.com/p/CooiJ2LAKyX/" rel="noopener" target="_blank"> instagram</a>.com/p/CooiJ2LAKyX/embed" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" width="400" height="480">



Many friends of Mandira wished her on this special day. Smiriti Irani, Tahira Kashyap, Gul Panag, and Arjun Bijlani sent love and hugs to Mandira.

Mouni Roy, one of Mandira's closest friends, wrote, "Sending you a big tight hug.."



Mandira's husband Raj, who was a filmmaker by profession, passed away after suffering from a sudden cardiac arrest on June 30, 2021. The shock of his sudden demise left everyone shattered.

Mandira and Raj tied the knot in 1999. They welcomed their boy Veer in 2020. Later they adopted a baby girl called Tara.

Breaking the tradition, Mandira performed the last rites of her husband. This whole act drew flak from netizens back then. But Mandira has always lived life on her own terms. She wanted to protect her ten-year-old son from performing rites of his father, which could traumatize the little one.



Mandira keeps sharing posts with Raj on her social media and relives the bygone days. (ANI)