Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2' new song 'Ruaa Ruaa' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming period action film 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2' on Tuesday, unveiled the song 'Ruaa Ruaa'.

Taking to Instagram, production house Tips in collaboration with singer Shilpa Rao shared a post which they captioned, "RuaaRuaa FULL VIDEO OUT NOW. Big honour and thank you to @arrahman Sir, #Gulzar Sahab, #ManiRatnam Sir. This is a song of love, so show lots of love guys."

Composed by AR Rahman, written by Gulzar and sung by Shilpa Rao, the song is out on the Tips YouTube channel.

Soon after the makers unveiled the song, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Mam the song really something soothing and brilliant in your voice," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Waaaaaaaaa Beautiful voice."

"You're absolutely amazing @shilparao I look upto you," another fan wrote.

The song marks Shilpa Rao's first song with director Mani Ratnam.

Talking about the song, Shilpa said, "Firstly it's an honour to sing for AR Rahman Sir and Mani Ratnam Sir. Mani Sir is one of the people that we look upto and grew up watching his movies done and now to work with him is an absolute honour. The star-cast of the movie is amazing and this love song is set in a very symphony arrangement which is beautiful. I think I have never sung something like this and it's very new for me. Rahman Sir really made a very beautiful flowy song and it is a very difficult song to sing but he encouraged me as always. Gulzar Sahab has written the lyrics and again such legends coming together, I think it's an absolute honour to be a part of this song."

Talking about trying a new song, the 'Besharam Rang' singer Shilpa said, "I have never sung something like this in 16 years of my career. That's the whole challenge like every single time you do a new song you find something new about yourself and that's what I felt about this one. I've absolutely put in my 5000% into it so it turns out nice and I really hope everyone loves this song as much as I did."

Helmed by Mani Ratnam and music Composed by AR Rahman. The film stars Vikram, Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

The film is all set to release on April 28, 2023.

'Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1' was a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film 'Raavan' in 2010.

In the film, Aishwarya played the dual roles. Queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, and Mandakini Devi in the historical drama.

The big-budgeted film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam worldwide. (ANI)