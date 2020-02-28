Manish Malhotra opens up on life struggles, shares his inspiring journey

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Friday opened up on his life story starting from his childhood days, early struggles, and how his mother encouraged him to pursue his dreams.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, the 53-year-old former model revealed that he grew up in a typical Punjabi household and was always fascinated with Bollywood, he also shared that he made it a point to watch every single film that was released.

The official humans of Bombay shared the interview on Instagram in a post.



Manish also touched the point where he stated that he began his career in fashion by starting as a model and working at a boutique, where he earned Rs 500 a month and also revealed, "I couldn't afford to go abroad and study fashion, so that was my school in a way," he revealed. "I'm completely self-taught -- I used to sit and sketch for hours! Finally, at the age of 25, I got my big break -- I worked on a film starring Juhi Chawla!"

The fashion designer also spoke about the turning point in his career came with 1995 movie Rangeela, and he won a Filmfare Award for Costume Design.

Manish also poured his heart out about the toughest moments of his life - when his close friend Sridevi died in February 2018. He said, "When Sridevi passed away, it was probably one of the worst moments of my life, professionally and personally."

In the end, he expressed pride about being a fashion designer working with the fourth generation of actors, and on completing three decades in the industry this year. (ANI)

