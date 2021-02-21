Manish Malhotra shares glimpse of 'perfect Saturday night' with pals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra Saturday hosted a party at his residence in Bandra and shared a glimpse from 'perfect Saturday night'.

The pictures see the young stars of Bollywood and film director Karan Johar as they cherish the party at the renowned designer's home.



The 54-year-old celebrity designer took to Instagram and shared a candid picture that features Sara Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, alongside Karan Johar.

The picture sees Sara sitting on a couch as Kiara and Parineeti sat along, while Manish is seen posing with the girls and Karan who stood at the back of the couch.



The celebs are seen cherishing the weekend with a small get-together with their friends. While Sara is seen dressed in a white short dress, Kiara paired a white corset top with a blazer and neon green pants. Rakul donned a blue mini dress while Karana and Manish sported the classic black coloured ensembles.

Terming it a perfect night, Malhotra captioned the post as, "The perfect Saturday night, adding (lovestruck emotions)."

More than 1 lakh followers liked the post on the photo-sharing platform, and many chimed into the comment section.

The 'De De Pyaar De' star also left two red heart emoticons over the post.

Scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left fire emoticons.

The celebrity designer often hosts parties for his friends in the industry.

Earlier, on the last day of 2020 shared an all-smiles picture with the Bollywood actors -- Vaani Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha. (ANI)

