Manish Malhotra turns 54, Bollywood fraternity extends birthday wishes

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): As fashion maestro, Manish Malhotra turned 54 on Saturday, his friends and fellow celebrities came in unison to extend their warm wishes.

Actor Katrina Kaif wished Bollywood's trendsetter with an Instagram story captioned, "My darling @manishmalhotra05 there is nobody like u- most amazing example of how to respect your work and never be complacent.... simply a master- here's to many many more amazing things together," with a red heart emoticon.



The Kapoor sister duo -- Kareen and Karisma -- also shared their birthday-wish">birthday wished for the fashion designer via social media.

While Bebo posted an adorable picture featuring her "forever friend" with a sweet note, Lolo shared a reel vieo showcasing three fascinating snaps of herself with Malhotra and Bollywood screenwriter Niranjan Iyengar on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my forever friend and brother @manishmalhotra05. From twirling in shawls at Lolo's shoot to red leather pants to patiala salwars to our sequence sarees... your place in my life is very special... have the best time ever," Kareena wrote in an Instagram post along with red heart emoticons. The 'Jab We Met' actor also shared an intriguing selfie with the "handsome" designer.





Meanwhile, Karisma also penned down a special note that read, "Happy birthday Manu ! 30 years of a special friendship and counting miss you ! @manishmalhotra05 #friendsforever," with lots of heart and cake emoticons.





The young actor Ananya Pandey posted a heartfelt birthday-wish">birthday wish for the designer with a picture on the Instagram story and wrote, "HAPPY BDAY TO THE BEST BEST BEST! WARMEST, LOVELIEST, my forever FAVOURITE @manishmalhotra05," with a red heart emoticon.



Actor Kiara Advani, too extended wishes, taking to her Instagram story. She posted two stories. The first picture features the birthday boy with an adorable message " HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE MOST FABULOUS HUMAN BEING IN MY LIFE! SENDING YOU LOTS OF LOVE AND POSITIVITY MANISHMALHOTRA05," with lots of red heart emoticons.



Her second story features a picture of Malhotra and her posing for the camera with a caption, "HAPPY BIRTHDAYYY!! @MANISHMALHOTRA05"



'Luka Chuppi' actor Kriti Sanon wished her "hawt friend" and wrote, "The man who's ageing backwards!! Gettin younger every year! Happiest Birthday @manishmalhotra05 You look hawt! Lots of love always"



Actor Shilpa Shetty also extended warm wishes to Malhotra with a sweet note, "Celebrating the magician who doesn't cast his spell but weaves them. Happiest birthday to you, my dearest @manishmalhotra05 You only deserve the best, you beautiful soul. Stay amazing! #FriendsLikeFamily #blessed #gratitude."



Many other stars including Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Padnekar, Vani Kapoor, Kanika Kapoor, Sophie Chaudhary, Pooja Hegde celebrated the designer's birthday by sharing posts, pictures on social media. (ANI)

