Manish Malhotra visits Rishi Kapoor in New York

New Delhi (India), Jun 1 (ANI): Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who has been undergoing medical treatment in New York, has been getting a lot of visitors from the B-town. The latest one to join the list of visitors is fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Sharing an adorable picture on his Instagram account, Manish wrote that the Kapoors were his favourite couple in Bollywood.

"An Amazing Evening with my most favourite couple from the movies Rishi Kapoor and Neetu. Have loved all their movies and their songs and they have remained as fabulous. Such a pleasure in spending a beautiful evening with them," he captioned the picture.



In the picture, Manish can be seen sitting with Rishi and Neetu spending quality time with them.

Neetu also shared the same picture on her Instagram account. "The language you have with your own fraternity is so easy!!! Manish Malhotra is always too much fun," she wrote.

A seemingly homesick Rishi, who has been in New York for the last eight months, wondered in a tweet as to when he would get back home.

"Today I complete eight months here in New York. When will l ever get home?" he wrote.



Rishi has been seeking medical treatment for an unknown health condition. He had shared the news on his Twitter handle and added that he would be back in India soon.

The actor's children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima keep visiting him from time to time. Over the last few months, several celebrities including Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Kha, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Javed Akhtar, among others have paid a visit to the veteran actor.

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor last appeared in 'Mulk' and 'Rajma Chawal'. (ANI)

