Shiromani Akali Dal Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal, Image courtesy: Instagram
Manjinder Sirsa writes open letter to B'town celebs for flaunting 'drug party'

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 16:27 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): After stoking controversy by accusing celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji, among others, of consuming drugs at a party hosted by Karan Johar, Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder S Sirsa has now written an open letter.
The SAD legislator said it's not fair for the stars to "escape accountability" citing "private life" as an excuse.
"You are given the front row in national functions and events; you are treated like India's unofficial ambassadors abroad and you are the trendsetter, in haircuts, hemlines and even when it comes to naming the children! Does it sound fair on your part when you escape your accountability citing PRIVATE LIFE as an excuse to organise and then flaunt on Instagram your Drug Party?" read the letter shared by Sirsa on Twitter.

Pointing out the surrounding and physical state of the celebrities who were present at the party, he asked if their dislike for drugs and narcotic substances was limited to on-screen presence.
"If it was not a drug party, why were there no food or drink glasses? If it wasn't a powder-impacted state, why did you all appear stoned and shamelessly out of your senses? Does your dislike for drugs and narcotic substances limited to the on-screen presence and just to defame a state for some cheap publicity (and hefty money)?" read the statement.
"Is there any passion within when you associate with a cause or all that campaigning is a 'part Drama' done to please some group or agenda-setters?" he asked.
"I ask Karan Johar; if Hardik Pandya can get punished for his sexist remarks (made on your own show); if a politician can be asked to resign on moral grounds; what stops Bollywood stars from coming under the public scanner of morality? If we elected representatives are answerable to the public; even our STARS & IDOLS are also accountable for the actions they do off-screen!" added the MLA.
Sirsa further sought apology from B-town celebs "for breaking the trust" of the nation, instead of giving one which was asked by Congress leader Milind Deora from him on Wednesday.
"When I saw that video, I felt unexplained anger as if someone I knew personally broke the trust... do you even realise the kind of bond people share with you, dear Bollywood? Rather than asking me to apologise, I wish Bollywood stars had the guts to say a SORRY to the nation for breaking the trust," he wrote.
Lastly, he urged media to be the "platform of accountability." "It is us who make them the stars; now it should be our collective privilege to question them when their light starts pointing us in the wrong direction!" he said.
"Imagine, had there been an MLA or MP from the ruling party in this Drug Party, every writer/media/troller would have assassinated his/her character by now. If we elected representatives are answerable to the public; even our STARS & IDOLS are accountable for actions they do off-screen!" Sirsa wrote.

(ANI)

