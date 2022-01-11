'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya' fame Pooja Gor tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): Actor Pooja Gor has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Pooja took to Instagram and revealed that she has contracted the deadly virus.

She posted a picture in which she can be seen having a thermometer in her mouth.





"Got 'em positive vibes. #gottofightit #maskup #staysafe #quarantined #homeisolation," she captioned the post.

After learning about her diagnosis, fans and members of the television industry showered Pooja with get-well-soon wishes.

"Please take care," actor Adaa Khan commented.

"Speedy recovery to you," a fan commented.

Pooja is best known for her role in the TV show 'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya'. (ANI)

