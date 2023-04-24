Manoj Bajpayee, an actor whose films can be called textbooks on acting

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): A solid performer, a versatile genius and an actor who could mould his persona into any character-- it's hard to find the right words to describe Manoj Bajpayee, who was awarded India's fourth-highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri in 2019 for his contributions to art. The actor turned 54 years on Sunday.

From a gangster to a policeman, from a dejected homosexual professor to a cunning politician, Manoj never fails to impress with his range of acting. From the silver screen to the OTTs, Manoj has been delivering power-packed performances one after another.

On his birthday, he announced his upcoming film 'Bandaa' will release on the OTT platform. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, this court room drama will see Manoj in another hard-hitting role.

Director Apoorv said about the movie, "Bandaa has everything in it - a hard-hitting story, a calm and assertive actor like Manoj Bajpayee & a solid supporting cast. This film must reach every household, and ZEE5 is the right platform to take our vision to screens across the globe."

Manoj also shared the poster of the movie on his social media account. He captioned it, "Jaab baat ho insaaf ki, sirf ek hi #Bandaa Kaafi hai..."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrXmBkDvvU_/

Manoj has not divulged details about how he spent his special day today. But his Instagram stories are filled with birthday wishes. Manoj responded to each with a personal note. Among the wishes, the most noteworthy one is from director Anurag Kashayp.

He posted a picture of Manoj's top-rated ten performances and wrote, "Happy 14th Birthday to @Bajpayee Manoj". Manoj replied to him, "Thank Yoy Pagal Aadmi... Phone kab Karoge!"





Another remarkable wish is from the on-screen Talpade, without whom Srikant Tiwari (The Family Man) is incomplete! Actor Sharib Hashmi shared a picture where three men jostled to plant a peck on Manoj's cheek. The caption said, "Humare Bhai.. Humari Jaan..

Kabhi Tiwari .. Kabhi Sardar Khan..Hum sabhi hain inke kadardaan..In short sarr we are your Biggg Faan.. Birthday Boy ka Kehke Le Liya Saamuhik Chumban. Love you @bajpayee.manoj sarrr to the moonwa and backwa !!!"



'Satya', 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'The Family Man'- these are the three iconic projects which put Manoj into limelight like never before. The actor himself acknowledged the fact that these three projects have given him path-breaking success.



Mumbai ka King Kaun? Bhiku Mhatre!" Manoj stormed the scene of the Hindi film industry with this punchline. Directed by RamGopal Verma, the movie dealt with 90s Bombay, underworld and mafia-raj. Manoj aced the role like a veteran actor!

Following the trend of gangster, Anurag Kashyap transformed Bhiku Matre into Sardaar Khan- the Hindi industry got another iconic character. Manoj never looked so menacing and terrifying on-screen before!



This very actor portrayed the role of Ramchandra Siras, a homosexual professor of the Aligarh Muslim University, who was suspended on the grounds of morality. The subtle and nuanced performance of Manoj won him a standing ovation at the 20th Busan International Film Festival.

Manoj Bajpayee is not only the nation's pride, but he is among those few actors whose films could be treated as textbooks on acting. (ANI)

