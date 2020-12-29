Manoj Bajpayee announces new season of 'The Family Man'

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Setting the tone for the new year for his fans, actor Manoj Bajpayee on Tuesday announced the new season of his superhit Amazon Prime Video-based show 'The Family Man'.

Bajpayee who is seen playing the role of a middle-class man serving as a world-class spy in the show, took to Instagram to share the first look poster of the second installment of the thriller series.

The poster sees a time bomb being tied to a gift box kept on a table, while pictures of Bajpayee and his co-star JK Talpade are also seen lying near it.

The time bomb's digital meter shows 2021 on it indicating the new year ahead.

"Bahot hua intezaar. Aapke liye new year ka tohfa laaye hai. Zara dhyaan se kholna. #The FamilyManOnPrime (Enough of the wait. We have brought the New Year's gift for you. Open carefully)," the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor wrote in the caption.



The new season of the show will see Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) and Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade) taking on a bigger and deadlier mission.

Ever since the release of season 1, 'The Family Man' has received immense love, appreciation, and accolades from across the globe.

The show has been created and directed by Raj and DK and will see Bajpayee and Hashmi reprising their roles along with Priya Mani and Sharad Kelkar.

The series also marks the digital debut of southern superstar Samantha Akkineni in a never-seen-before avatar.

'The Family Man' is an edgy, action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The series plots Srikant's tight-rope walk as he struggles to strike a balance between his secretive low paying, high-pressure, high-stakes job and being a husband and father or a 'family man'. (ANI)

