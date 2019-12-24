Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh roped in for 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh have been roped in by Zee Studios for an upcoming comedy-drama, 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'.

The production house took to Twitter to announce the forthcoming project in a post that read, " Welcome aboard @diljitdosanjh, @BajpayeeManoj and @fattysanashaikh for our next production! Directed by #AbhishekSharma. Film goes on floor on January 6, 2020.



The movie is a family comedy and revolves around the quirks of its refreshing yet relatable characters.

The flick set in the 90s has been directed by Abhishek Sharma.

It is slated to hit the theatres on January 6, 2020.

Manoj Bajpayee who was last seen in 'Sonchiriya' alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar, will next be seen in the action-drama 'Satyameva Jayate 2.'

In Dijit Dosanjh's yet to be released comedy-drama 'Good Newwz', he will be seen with iara Advani, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor. The actor has also been roped in for 'Jodi' which will hit the theatres in June 2020.

Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in the multi-starrer, 'Thugs of Hindostan' alongside Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan. The actor has also been roped in for the Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal comedy-drama 'Bhoot Police'. (ANI)

